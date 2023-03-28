Kareena Kapoor gets out of the car, poses for a picture with fan; Her ‘sweet gesture’ wins the Internet-WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular and adored divas of Bollywood. She has a massive fan following, and her fans eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of the actress. Kareena is often spotted by the paparazzi as she steps out in the city, and she is seen politely posing for them and waving at them. Last evening, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai, and she posed for a few pictures for the paparazzi before getting into her car. She was all set to leave, when she noticed a young fan wanted to click a picture with her. Kareena’s sweet gesture has left netizens mighty impressed!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sweet gesture for a young fan

Kareena looked chic as she was spotted in Mumbai on Monday evening. She wore a black t-shirt, layered with a black blazer, and teamed it with baggy denim jeans. The actress accessorized with white sneakers, a brown handbag, and dark sunglasses. The video that has surfaced on social media shows Kareena heading to her car. Before that, she posed for the paparazzi and waved at them. Once done clicking pictures, she got into her car, all ready to leave. She was about to shut the car door, when she noticed a young fan waiting to click a picture with her. She politely called him over to click the picture, got out of the car, and happily posed with him.

Netizens were in awe of Kareena, and while one fan commented, “That was the sweetest gesture ever, she got out of the car and posed for a picture with her young fan,” another one wrote, “Actually so humble Varna kon car se otar k photos click karvtahe vobhi oske sath jisko ap nhi jante.” A third comment read, “She is kind.” Take a look at the video below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, has some interesting projects lined up. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X.

