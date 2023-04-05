Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of her makeup room as she gears up for day 2 of The Crew shooting; PIC

Ever since Rhea Kapoor announced her next film The Crew fans have been eagerly waiting for this film. It is exciting because of its star cast which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. Well, the director shared an update about the film’s shooting which began last month. And now it looks like Bebo has started shooting for the film as well and shared a picture from day 2 of the sets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from day 2 of The Crew shooting

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a mirror selfie. The picture seems to have been taken in the vanity room as she gears up for day 2 of shooting on the sets of The Crew. In the picture, Bebo is sitting right in front of the mirror as her hair stylist is doing her hair while she clicks a selfie with a pout. A cup of tea and a script is kept in front of her. While sharing this picture, Bebo wrote, ‘Day 2 The Crew’ with a red heart emoji.

Check out the picture:

Kareena Kapoor Khan on taking style and fashion a notch higher with The Crew

Recently, while talking to Pinkvilla exclusively, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked will she be taking style and fashion a notch higher? The actress replied, “I’m sure! Rhea is like known for her style and for creating different kinds of designs. And you know it is a fun film. Ya! That’s the vibe of the film so hopefully, we will be able to create that.” In a recent interview with Variety Bebo elaborated on The Crew and said that it is going to be gloss and glamour. And it’s a comedy chick flick heist film. “That will be the Hindi masala commercial film as compared to ‘Devotion’ and Hansal’s film.”