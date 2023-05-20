Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of what her 6 AM pack-up face looks like as she shoots all-night for The Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty and fans cannot wait to watch it. Well, as we already told you that right now she is busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. The actress has been often sharing glimpses from the sets and raising the excitement levels of the fans. The film which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh is being shot in full swing and it looks like yesterday the actors had to do an all-night shoot. Bebo shared a ‘blurry selfie’ today as she was returning home after a 6 AM pack-up. Scroll down to see her face.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a blurry selfie

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a selfie of her looking tired. In the picture, we can see her wearing a white coloured tee with a print on it. She had her hair tied in a bun and looked flawless. Well, it was a blurry selfie so not much was visible. But it was evident that Bebo was in her car returning home after an all-night shoot of The Crew. Sharing this selfie, the Heroine actress wrote, ‘6 am pack ups call for blurry selfies.’ She also posted a Good Night emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for her upcoming film The Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X which stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta’s untitled film for which she was shooting in the UK last year.

