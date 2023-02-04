Kareena Kapoor gives boss lady vibes, Alia Bhatt stuns in shimmery outfit at Karan Johar’s house party; PICS

Karan Johar is one such name in the Bollywood industry who is known to host grand parties at his residence on several occasions. Recently he hosted one such gathering for the Gen Z stars of Bollywood. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others were present at the bash. But now it looks like, last night he held yet another gathering for the next generation of stars. We saw Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and others at his house. Karan Johar holds a bash for Bollywood celebs

In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt seated in her car. With whatever little we can see, she is wearing a green shimmery outfit and seems to be busy on her phone. In the next picture, we can spot Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora exiting KJo’s house. Arjun can be seen wearing a light blue coloured hoodie while Malaika is wearing a black outfit. The girl gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora looked fab. Bebo exuded boss lady vibes in a checks blazer over a tee, jeans and neon green pumps. Karisma kept it simple in an all-black outfit. Amrita on the other hand looked chic in a black blazer and shimmery shorts paired with boots. Check out the pictures from Karan Johar’s party:

Karan Johar celebrated his kids birthday Karan Johar is a proud parent to two kids- Yash and Roohi Johar. The twins recently celebrated their 6th birthday, and KJo hosted a grand bash for them. The Disney-themed bash was attended by many celebs and their kids. Gauri Khan, son AbRam, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty with her kids Vihan and Samisha were spotted attending Yash and Roohi’s birthday bash. Karan Johar’s work front Karan Johar has stepped into the shoes of a director after almost 7 years. He recently wrapped up the shooting of his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The cast also includes Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

