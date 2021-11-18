Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of her ‘chand’ Taimur, Jeh & Saif Ali Khan as she glows in the moonlight; PIC

Fans are always up for a visual treat with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media. The actress is quite active on her Instagram and makes sure to keep sharing pictures of her and her family. Kareena’s hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan always manage to grab all the attention and the diva does not hesitate to share pictures of them. Well, today yet again Bebo took to her Instagram handle to start a ‘chand’ series on her stories and post pictures of Saif and Taimur.

In the first picture that Kareena Kapoor Khan posted on her Instagram stories, we can see the gorgeous night sky with the beautiful looking moon shining bright. In the next picture, we can see Taimur Ali Khan with a lollipop in his mouth as he makes a goofy face with his fingers up in a dancing pose. Kareena is glowing as she smiles for the picture holding Tim wearing a grey coloured hoodie. In the picture, Bebo wrote, “With my Chand 1”. In the next picture, we can see Kareena holding on to hubby Saif Ali Khan as they pose for the picture standing right under the moon. Bebo on this picture wrote, “And the best for last”.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is vacationing with her family at the Pataudi Palace. In the morning the actress shared a picture of her looking stunning in a red sweater as she posed for the picture saying that the “sweater weather”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and it is slated to release on Valentine's Day. Reportedly, the release date may be changed as several speculations about it have been coming in. Besides this, Kareena also will be producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

