Kareena Kapoor gives peek into Saif Ali Khan, Taimur-Jeh's Raksha Bandhan celebration with Sara, Ibrahim, Soha

While the entire nation is immersed in the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrating sibling bond and love, our Bollywood celebs are no different. On the holy occasion of Raksha Bandhan, The Pataudi royal family, Khan’s too came together to celebrate the beautiful festival.

Raksha Bandhan celebration of Khan family

Love Aaj Kal 2 actress visited her father, Saif Ali Khan’s place to tie Rakhi to Ibrahim and baby brothers, Taimur and Jeh. They were accompanied by their aunts, Soha Ali Khan and Saba who tied the sacred knot to Saif.

Taking to their social media handles, the Khans shared several awwdorable pictures from the celebrations. In a multi-picture post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, the caption alongside the post reads, “Family Ties”.

In one of the pictures, the three handsome hunks of the family, Ibrahim, Tim-Tim and Jeh can be seen posing for a happy picture. While another photo showcases the entire happy family including Sara, Kareena, Saif, Saba, Soha, Ibrahim, Inaya, Taimur and Jeh.

In addition to this, Soha also shared a happy family picture with a witty caption which reads, “Hum nau saath hain.”

Soon after the post was shared, fans started to pour their love for the family in the comments section. A fan commented, “Mashallah Beautiful family..allah bless you.” another wrote “God bless u all with lots of good health and happiness..this family is really beautiful in and out”, one another wrote, “the regality of the family is literally oozing out of this picture loll. everyone literally looks so good! HOW IS SAIF SO FINE STILL AND IBRAHIM IS SO GOOD LOOKING OMG”

Work front

While Sara Ali Khan’s last release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal received positive reviews from the audience, her younger sibling, Ibrahim is gearing up for his acting debut with Kayoze Irani’s upcoming movie, Sarzameen. The film will also star Kajol and Prithviraj as Ibrahim’s parents. Reportedly, Iggy will be seen playing the role of a terrorist. The mere announcement has already been creating quite a stir online.

