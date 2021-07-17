Kareena Kapoor gives a sneak peek from her Eighties’ Christmas party with Karisma and mother Babita; See PIC

Kareena Kapoor shares a priceless picture from her childhood collection with sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita. Scroll below to see.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took a trip down memory lane and treated her fans with a priceless throwback picture. The diva dropped a picture from her childhood collection. She is seen with her sister Karisma Kapoor and their mother Babita in the photograph. The trio decked up as they posed beside a Christmas tree. In the throwback photograph, Babita can be seen in a beautiful grey and orange coloured silk suit paired with matching jewellery. She is captured standing in between Karisma and Kareena. For the snap, Kareena donned a white and blue dress with her hair tied in a pony and Karisma decked up in a white ensemble with golden thread work.

Posting the picture, Kareena captioned, “Is it Christmas already? #mammas girls #these outfits are awesome #the80s @therealkarismakapoor.” Her throwback picture garnered love from her fans and followers. A fan commented, “You look like Taimur”. Another said, “Beautiful trio”. A third one wrote, “Powerful picture”. Actor 's sister Saba Ali Khan also commented, “Mahshallah”. Recently, the Angrezi Medium actress launched her book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

Take a look:

Announcing her book launch, the Jab We Met actress took to her social media and wrote, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Bollywood star . The movie is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls fainting on a photo shoot, debunks myths of celeb pregnancy in book's foreword

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×