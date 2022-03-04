Kareena Kapoor hails Shanaya Kapoor's look from her debut film Bedhadak; Sends best wishes to her parents

Shanaya Kapoor has been all over the headlines ever since Karan Johar has announced her debut movie as Bedhadak with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie has been grabbing a lot of attention on social media. In fact, several celebs have taken to social media to root for Shanaya and had sent their best wishes to the debutant. Amid this, her mother Maheep Kapoor took social media by a storm as she shared a throwback pic from her pregnancy days ahead of Shanaya’s birth.

Taking to Instagram, Maheep posted a pic of herself with Sanjay Kapoor when they were expecting Shanaya and the next post featured Shanaya’s first look from Bedhadak. In the caption, the proud mother wrote about their journey so far. She wrote, “How it started …. How it’s going! #TimeIsFlying #Bedhadak #NewChapterInOurLives”. Soon wishes were seen pouring in from all corners of the world with several celebs commenting on the post. Joining them, Kareena Kapoor Khan also hailed Shanaya’s look from her debut and sent her best wishes to the newcomer and her family. Taking to the comment section, Bebo wrote, “Moheeeeepssss and Sanjay well done. congratulations. she’s looking lovelyyy”

Take a look at Kareena’s comment on Maheep’s post:

Meanwhile, celebs like Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor etc have also been cheering for Shanaya for her grand debut with Bedhadak. Sharing her first look KJo wrote, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!” The movie appears to be a romantic comedy with a twist of a love triangle.