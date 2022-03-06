Kareena Kapoor happily joins fans for SELFIE as she gets papped with Saif Ali Khan & Taimur; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a huge fan following on social media and whenever she steps out it is very much visible too. Well, the actress is often gets clicked either with her family or girls gang in the city. Today, she was spotted in the city enjoying a relaxing Sunday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. But the Sunday became happier for her fans as the actress was seen happily getting clicked with her girl fans.

Kareena was seen in casuals and looked very stylish. She wore a white tee paired with black pants. The Three Idiots actress completed her look by keeping her hair tied in a bun style and tote handbag. Her whole attire was perfect for any relaxed day. She was seen all smiling when her fans especially girls asked for a selfie. Before entering the car, she made it sure to have a selfie session with them. Along with Saif Ali Khan who opted for a red t-shirt and white pajama was also clicked.

Taimur Ali Khan also joined his parents. Well, father and son were clicked from far. Last Sunday also the family had stepped out for a lunch.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Saif will be next seen with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha. His first look has been released. The film is an official remake of South with the same name. And Kareena will be seen in Laal Sigh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is releasing this year itself.

