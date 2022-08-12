Kareena Kapoor has the cutest wish for Sara Ali Khan on her birthday, shares throwback pic with Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood from the current generation. She enjoys a massive fan following. Well, she shares a great bond with her father Saif Ali Khan and it is not hidden from anyone. We have seen Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan visit Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan often on several occasions. Well, today it is the actress’ birthday and Bebo had the sweetest wish for her. She shared a throwback picture of the Kedarnath actress and wished her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Sara Ali Khan

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of Sara Ali Khan along with her father Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, we can see a baby Sara dressed in a cute orange dress sitting right in front of her dad, while Saif leans forward and can be seen kissing her nose. Saif is shirtless and is wearing blue pants. Sharing this picture, Bebo wrote, “Happy Birthday Darling Sara! Unlimited pizza & cake for you today” with a heart emoji.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, is working on a film with Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. The first look of the film has already created a lot of hype. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has been assisting Karan Johar on his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The shoot of the film has been wrapped and post-production work on the same is going on, as it gears up for a theatrical release next year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Kareena's film Laal Singh Chaddha has just hit the theatres. Next, she will feature in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. Besides this, Kareena will make her debut in production with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller project, which is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK. Soon, she will also work on a movie with Rhea Kapoor.

