Kareena Kapoor has a suggestion for Rhea Kapoor as she battles to get back to fitness amid COVID 19; FIND OUT

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Veery Di wedding producer Rhea Kapoor to try ‘Dudhii soup’. Take a look

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, fans have been over the moon to get continuous updates from Bebo. While her maiden post had Bebo pose in black athleisure, her next posts featured Taimur Ali khan and , respectively. Thereafter, after giving us a glimpse into her Holi celebrations, this Angrezi Medium next actress posted a photo wherien she was seen soaking in the sun.

Now today, Kareena’s Veery Di Wedding producer and ’s sister, Rhea Kapoor, posted a photo on Instagram of a cup which was filled to the brim with ‘Palak Soup’ and alongside the photo, Rhea wrote, “using the quarantine to get back to my fitness- step 1 palak soup #forlife inspiration @kareenakapoorkhan.” And soon after Bebo, replied to the message as she advised Rhea to try another soup and that being- dudhi soup, as Bebo wrote, “Start Dudhii soup too..”

That said, Bebo, who had jetted off to Punjab to kick-start another schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha is back in the bay, and , too, will return to the bay as the film bodies have halted the shootings of films and TV until March 31. Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Bebo will be seen in ’s Takht co-starring , , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. Also, during a recent interview, Bebo had revealed that she had to audition for Laal Singh Chaddha and she did it happily only because of Aamir Khan. Also, as per reports, Bebo and Rhea Kapoor will be reuniting for a sequel to Veery Di Wedding.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's suggestion to Rhea Kapoor here:

