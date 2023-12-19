Kareena Kapoor has THIS advice for actors to ‘survive' in industry; lauds Bobby Deol for exploring his talent

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped into the world of acting back in 2000 with Refugee and proceeded to feature in the films that followed. After having recently featured in the nail-biting thriller Jaane Jaan, Khan has proved her versatility all over again and how!

Recently, the actress cited the example of her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and opined on the young generation of actors and said that they have been making attempts to portray strong roles in films. She also heaped Animal actor Bobby Deol with praise for being multifaceted and discussed how the time has finally come when one needs to possess good acting skills to become a ‘great star’.

‘If you are a good actor, you are gonna survive’: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is renowned not just for possessing some unblemished acting skills, but for also being highly opinionated and vocal about her beliefs. In a recent chat with Film Companion, the Jab We Met star discussed the significance of good acting skills and mentioned that today, one needs to possess good acting skills to thrive in the industry.

“If you are great, talented, and people have liked you, connected with you, stardom will follow. It is not like, ‘Oh he has got six-pack abs, he is looking so hot, he is a big star.’ Arree please yaar! Sometimes, I feel like telling those actors, ‘Please wear your T-shirt first. I can’t even look at you right now.'” she said, further adding, “If you are a good actor, you are gonna survive.”

The actress proceeded to highlight the differences between the young generation of actors and the older ones and said that the newbies have become ‘a little more conscious’. She expressed that every young member of the Bollywood fraternity is trying to showcase their versatility by taking on challenging roles and doing ‘strong parts’. Citing the example of her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor, Bebo mentioned that the industry now has some really ‘good actors’.

Kareena Kapoor heaps Bobby Deol with adulation; says ‘You can't shut a good actor’

Following the theatrical release of Animal, Bobby Deol has emerged as a huge sensation in the industry. It now seems like Deol’s diligent attitude has caught the eyeballs of Kareena as she showered the former with copious amounts of praise.

Further opining on the value of good acting skills, Khan highlighted how Bobby Deol has been doing various characters lately and seeks opportunities to explore his talent further. Stating how he has finally received the opportunity to prove his versatility in front of the audience, the actress stated how one can’t ‘shut a good actor’.

“Now Bobby is doing different characters. Now he is exploring his talent, which he always had and now finally he's getting this opportunity. You can't shut a good actor,” she said while Bobby intervened to say that being on the lookout for roles to showcase talent can be one of the most strenuous jobs for an actor.

Work front of Kareena Kapoor

The actress was recently seen in her Netflix project Jaane Jaan and notably, the movie was based on the novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. Up next, she has Singham Again lying in her kitty, and in the film, she will be seen essaying the character of Avni Bajirao Singham. Apart from Singham Again, she will also feature in The Crew.

