Kareena Kapoor has a working Eid this year; Gives a glimpse of her lunch while learning her lines; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. Ever since it is announced that she would next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha fans have been eagerly waiting to see her on the silver screen. Recently the actress came together with Aamir Khan and started a feather challenge on Instagram. They also shared the teaser of the first song from the movie. Today, as everyone celebrates Eid, Bebo took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her script along with her lunch.

In the picture, we can see a piece of paper with certain lines written on it. Over that was kept a bowl that had different kinds of fruits kept in it. Her fruit bowl consisted of fruits like Apple, Papaya, Grapes and Pomegranate. Sharing this picture Bebo wrote, ‘Afternoon snack while learning lines’. It looks like it is a working Eid for Kareena, hence instead of a family picture celebrating Eid we have a picture of her script.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the movie will also star Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role and will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year. Besides, Kareena is also set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s yet-to-be-titled project with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

