Kareena Kapoor holds on to Saif Ali Khan tightly, making him blush; Gauri Khan stuns in a maxi dress; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. It has been so many years since their marriage but their love is still young and fresh and we have proof. It seems like Bebo and Saif are shooting for a project together and have been spotted together in the city. Yesterday too they were seen at the shooting location together and today too the couple was snapped leaving their building together. Apart from them, even Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was spotted in a floral dress in the city.

In the video, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing an oversized shirt yet again over baggy pants. She paired her light blue and white striped shirt with a grey coloured baggy pants. Bebo and Saif walked hand in hand as they stepped out of their building and walked towards their car. While walking Kareena came closer to her hubby and held his hand tightly. This made the Adipurush actor blush and smile. Indeed they are a romantic couple we have to say! Gauri Khan on the other hand looked stunning in a flary maxi dress that had cuts on both the sides of her waist and had a plunging neckline.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The trailer of the film has just been released and it has already created a lot of hype. Kareena is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X.

Saif Ali Khan has exciting projects in his kitty too. He has Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh. He also will be seen in the official Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan.

