Kareena Kapoor indulges in Sunday savoring enjoying her ‘obsession’ with Gujarati food, can you guess her favorite dishes?
Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared glimpse of her ‘obsession’ with Gujarati food. Check out her favorite dishes.
Kareena Kapoor is a big foodie and there are no two ways about it. On various occasions, the actress is seen sharing glimpses of savoring delicious delicacies with her fans and followers on social media. The actress most recently posted a picture of her Sunday ‘obsession’ as she indulged in enjoying Gujarati dishes.
On January 12, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of tasty dishes that included kadi and undhiyoo. The special lunch was presented by her close friend, Poonam Damania.
Expressing her delight over the food, Bebo stated, "Yar kadi and undhiyoo.. (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Everyone knows my obsession for Gujju food na... (accompanied by a winking face with tongue out emoji and heart eye cat face emoji) Thank you to my Poonie... (accompanied by a star emoji). "
Take a look
Kareena Kapoor returned from her New Year vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jeh just a couple of days back. The couple seemingly attended their vacation in Switzerland, as the actress shared a series of breathtaking pictures on her social media handle as well.
The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery dress paired with red heels. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked every bit Nawab in a black pantsuit and a matching bow tie. The caption read, "Headed home with this mood for 2025."
Take a look
On the professional front, Bebo had a significant last year with three film releases- Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Singham Again.
Going further, the actress is yet to make an announcement but Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that she has signed a film which could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years. A source revealed that the film will go on floors in January 2025 and will hit the big screen in 2026.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Varun Dhawan’s moustache look catches attention during latest outing, is it for Border 2?