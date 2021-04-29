Kareena Kapoor on informing Taimur about COVID 19: Kids are absorbing what’s going on & they’re scared too

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a powerful message on social media as she urged people to get vaccinated as and when possible.

As the COVID 19 situation is getting intense in India, everyone is having a tough time keeping the deadly virus at bay. While everyone is struggling at their level against Coronavirus, Kareena Kapoor Khan has highlighted that not just the adults but the kids are also scared during the pandemic and it is high time that people show talk about the pandemic with their children. This isn’t all. The Pataudi Begum also stated that she has been talking about COVID 19 and the vaccine with her son Taimur Ali Khan.

The diva shared an interesting video on Instagram highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated. In the caption, Kareena also wrote about how one need to be patient during these trying times along with getting vaccinated as and when possible. She wrote, “We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us — medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers — please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram:

Earlier, Bebo had also urged fans to spare a thought for the doctors who have been fighting with the virus at the frontline. Kareena wrote, "It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you (sic).”

