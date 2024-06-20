‘Kareena Kapoor is one of the sweetest co-stars’ reveals Jibraan Khan; Ishq Vishk Rebound star recalls her support during K3G shoot

Remember Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s cute little son Krrish in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Well, that cute little boy, Jibraan Khan, is now all grown up to be a hot and handsome young lad who is all set for the release of his film Ishq Vishk Rebound.

In a recent interview, he spoke about K3G days and how during one scene he was facing challenges with his dialogue. The young star lauded Kareena Kapoor Khan for having his back and being his biggest support then.

Jibraan Khan recalls shooting for his monologue scene

Talking to News 18, Jibraan Khan recalled that he had to deliver a moving monologue in the second half of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum right after his national anthem performance. The Ishq Vishk Rebound star revealed that he had to do the scene a couple of times and Kareena Kapoor Khan who played his maasi in the film had his back.

Jibraan admitted, “I think Kareena is one of the sweetest co-stars to ever work with, and back then I was just a baby.” He added that he had a toothcap that kept falling right after he sang the national anthem. It was freezing in the evening and the team had to move on to one of the most important scenes after this shot, the Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan bench scene. The actor recalled that every time his cap fell, the team had to rush to him.

Advertisement

“I remember there came a moment where she said, ‘Guys, calm down, let the kid get his time.’ And she was so nice to me like she kept doing the scene with me with the same intensity and it is just amazing. There’s a reason why these guys are superstars. They are so professional and they are so nice work with," Jibraan revealed.

More about Ishq Vishk Rebound

The film will see Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan making her debut. Ishq Vishk Rebound will also star Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in important roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 21.

ALSO READ: Ishq Vishk Rebound: Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf starrer receives U/A certificate from CBFC with THESE changes