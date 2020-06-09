  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi, Arjun get together for quarantine shoot to celebrate Sonam’s birthday, courtesy Anand

Today, as Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 35th birthday, hubby Anand Ahuja got together Kareena, Janhvi, Khushi and others for a quarantine photo shoot; Take a look
9412 reads Mumbai Updated: June 9, 2020 10:35 am
Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi, Arjun get together for quarantine shoot to celebrate Sonam’s birthday, courtesy AnandKareena Kapoor, Janhvi, Arjun get together for quarantine shoot to celebrate Sonam’s birthday, courtesy Anand
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Today, as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turns 35, hubby Anand Ahuja made sure that her quarantine birthday was all things fun as one, he made sure that Sonam reaches Mumbai in time to be with her family and two, Anand Ahuja got together Sonam’s closest friends together for a photo shoot to celebrate her birthday. Yes, bang at 12, Anand Ahuja took to social media to post a photo which had Sonam’s closest friends and cousins – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya and others, who are posing, in Anand’s own photo shoot.

Alongside the photo, Anand wrote, “We all came together for a Quarantine photoshoot for the of photoshoots! Happy Birthday from us all @sonamkapoor PS sorry no parents allowed at this party…” Ever since the March lockdown, Sonam Kapoor has been in quarantine with hubby Anand at their Delhi house, and after almost three months, Sonam is back to Mumbai. At midnight, Sonam cut a number of cakes as she celebrated her birthday with Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and others.

Also, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to thank Anand for bringing her back home and always making her smile as she wrote, “The best best husband in the world, who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.”

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

ALSO READ: COVID 19: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor interacts with mom in law in self quarantine & we can relate

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement