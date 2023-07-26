Kareena Kapoor makes the most of Summer naps with son Jeh; Saif Ali Khan's candid moment with Taimur is adorbs

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently relaxing in Europe with their munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Since a long time now, the actress is treating her massive fan base with adorable glimpses into her fun-filled vacation. However, it looks like the magical trip of the Khan’s is soon coming to an end. And, Mama Kareena and her bundle of joy, Jeh baba, are a little upset about it.

Kareena Kapoor takes a nap with Jeh

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kareena posted a photo of herself lying lazily in a lush green garden with her younger son Jeh lying atop her back. Sharing the photo, Kapoor even complained about her European sojourn coming to an end.

While the photo is overloaded with cuteness, the caption of Bebo’s latest Insta post is funny and adorable at the same time. Alongside the delightful picture, Kareena wrote with a string of heart, rainbow and smiley emojis, “That mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in few days… #The Nap Life#Mother Son Naps”.

After Kareena gave a sneak peek to her and Jeh’s naptime, we stumbled upon some unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor from their European holiday that are winning the hearts of netizens.

Unseen photos of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan from Europe

We recently got our hands on two unseen photos from Saif and Kareena’s Europe diaries. In the first photo, which is high on the cute quotient, we see Saif Ali Khan standing behind their adorable kiddos, Jehangir and Taimur.

In the photo, Tim and Jeh can be seen sitting on a dining table. While baby Jeh is busy nibbling on some snacks, like an absolute good boy, Tim Tim can be seen sitting quietly on the chair. What’s the best part about the photo you may ask, well, it’s undoubtedly little Tim’s cute smile!

After getting overdosed by Tim and Jeh’s cuteness, we came across a lovely picture of Kareena and Saif. Giving their fans major couple goals, in the photo, Kareena and Saif can be seen posing together against the backdrop of a European style cottage. The way Saif is clinging adorably on Kareena, with one of his hands placed on her shoulder, the photo screams all things cute.

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Kareena can be seen wearing an off-white hooded co-ord set. To complete her chillax look, the diva topped it off her co-ord set with a navy blue winter jacket and opted for brown shoes to compliment her ensemble.

On the other hand, Saif looked dapper in an olive green jacket which he paired with a basic black tee and blue denims. While his green boots did all the talking, he completed his look with a blue cap.

Advertisement

The unseen photos of Kareena and Saif from Europe are making waves on social media. Their fans have flooded the comments section by dropping red hearts and smiley emojis.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in a Sujoy’s Ghosh directorial. Besides Ghosh’s directorial, she also has The Crew and one Hansal Mehta’s untitled project in her kitty. Whereas, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush. He essayed the role of Ravana against the lead protagonist Prabhas.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor shares sun-kissed photo from Europe; Karisma Kapoor urges sister to 'come back soon'