Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Holland’s viral snaps from NMACC Gala; See PICS

NMACC Gala, the two-day event which was held as a part of the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), witnessed some of the biggest names of Hollywood and Bollywood. The celebrated names of the film industry garnered the attention of their fans, followers, and fashion enthusiasts, with their stunning appearances at the event. The photos and videos of the event were a treat to the fans. While the first day saw the celebs turning up in their stylish avatars, the second day saw some electrifying performances from the likes of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra.

Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan were among the many celebs who marked their presence. The event also witnessed Hollywood A-Listers like Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid. Let’s take a look at a few of the viral pics from the event that netizens cannot have enough of.

See viral pics of the celebs here:

About the NMACC gala

The NMACC Gala was a massive star-studded affair hosted by the Ambanis. Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Popular international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were also part of the celebrations. Almost the entire BTown marked their presence at the gala.

