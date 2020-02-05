Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & Karisma dance to Bole Chudiya at Armaan’s reception giving us major ‘Poo’ vibes

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar dance to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song- Bole Chudiya at Armaan and Anissa’s wedding reception. WATCH

Since the past few days, B-town stars have been putting their best fashion foot forward at the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. From , Amitabh Bachchan, , Kareena Kapoor Khan to , Tara Sutaria, and , among others, everyone has been busy with the celebrations of Armaan Jain’s wedding. Post the mehendi, baraat and other functions, yesterday, the who’s who of Bollywood were papped at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and thanks to social media, we got our hands on a video which has Bebo, Karisma Kapoor and dance to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s famous song- Bole Chudiya.

In the video, we can see Kareena, Karisma and Karan dressed to the nines, and joyfully recreate the hook step of Bole Chudiya as they grace the stage at the reception. While Bebo aka Poo is at her best in the video, Karan Johar’s dance moves clearly win us over. For all those who don’t know, Kareena Kapoor Khan's first cousin, Armaan Jain, got hitched to long time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. Besides the dance video, social media has been buzzing with videos of Kareena, Taimur and Saif dancing at the baraat to Kareena and Karisma turn baraatis as they sit in the car with the dulha.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and next, she will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Homi Adajani’s Angrezi Medium in which Bebo will play the role of a cop. Also, soon, Kareena will start shooting for Karan Johar’s period drama- Takht.

Credits :Instagram

