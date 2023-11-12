Kareena Kapoor-Karisma enjoy with Randhir Kapoor-Babita at Diwali bash; Alia Bhatt-Sara Ali Khan pose together

The Diwali festivities have taken over the entire country, with celebrations in full swing. B-Town has also played its part in adding a touch of glamor to the auspicious occasion, with Diwali bashes happening throughout the week. Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a party just last night, and in a special post shared by Karisma Kapoor, the sisters can be seen enjoying alongside their parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. The presence of Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan, among others, added to the star-studded atmosphere.

Karisma Kapoor gives a glimpse into Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali bash ft. Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of the grand Diwali bash hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan through a series of photos on Instagram. In one heartwarming picture, Kareena and Karisma share a special moment with their parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. Another photo captures the family celebration, with Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan joining in.

The album features more family pictures, including moments with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain. Karisma also took the opportunity to share a stunning picture with Kareena, adding a touch of glamor to the festivities. She also indulged in some sweets on the occasion.

She captioned the post as, “Family, Food and Festivities. How it started and how it ended. #Diwalilove #familytime #chotidiwali.” Have a look!

