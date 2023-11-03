Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others glam up to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash
Kareena Kapoor, alongside Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, is all glammed up and excited to join the celebration at Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash. Don't miss this star-studded affair!
Key Highlight
As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 58th birthday today, he's pulling out all the stops with a glitzy party for the Bollywood elite. The excitement is palpable as Kareena Kapoor Khan takes to her Instagram stories to share alluring pictures of herself with her glamorous girl gang, including Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, all dressed up and raring to go for the celebration.
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora are geared up for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party
Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan added a touch of glamour to her Instagram stories by sharing captivating photos of herself and her girl gang, all decked out for the grand SRK's 58th birthday bash. Kareena radiates elegance in a beautiful white off-shoulder satin dress, complemented by her loose curls, a sparkling diamond necklace, and a dainty clutch.
Take a look:
Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and...