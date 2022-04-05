Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora & more sparkle their magic, get ready for Tuesday party; PICS

Be it weekdays or weekends, our Bollywood stars definitely know how to seize their day. The most popular girl gang in B’Town Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora are often seen getting together and celebrating. Following the same trajectory, today, Kareena, Amrita, and Karisma along with their designer friend Manish Malhotra got all dressed up for a Tuesday party. Kareena Kapoor took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek into their glamorous evening.

In the photographs, Kareena Kapoor was seen glowing in a tube black dress. The ‘Good Newwz’ actress left her hair loose and accessorised her outfit with a neckpiece. She was accompanied by her sister Karisma who opted for comfort and style as she donned a striped blue ankle-length dress and teamed it up with sneakers. Amrita Arora looked oh-so-stylish as she matched her dress with white boots. The girl gang was joined by Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar who also nailed their outfits for the evening. Amidst the glitz and glam, what caught our eyes were the glimpses from their party. Like always, Manish and Kareena made sure to treat their fans with the pictures from their rocking Tuesday evening bash.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in regards to the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. Besides this, she is also working on Sujoy Ghosh's film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film will mark her digital debut on Netflix. Whereas, Karan Johar is preparing for his next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a director. Currently, he is judging the reality show Hunarbaaz.

