Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora & more sparkle their magic, get ready for Tuesday party; PICS
In the photographs, Kareena Kapoor was seen glowing in a tube black dress. The ‘Good Newwz’ actress left her hair loose and accessorised her outfit with a neckpiece. She was accompanied by her sister Karisma who opted for comfort and style as she donned a striped blue ankle-length dress and teamed it up with sneakers. Amrita Arora looked oh-so-stylish as she matched her dress with white boots. The girl gang was joined by Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar who also nailed their outfits for the evening. Amidst the glitz and glam, what caught our eyes were the glimpses from their party. Like always, Manish and Kareena made sure to treat their fans with the pictures from their rocking Tuesday evening bash.
Take a look:
