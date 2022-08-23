Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar clicked outside Manish Malhotra’s home in stylish outfits; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi tonight outside celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. The sisters were also joined by their close friends Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawala. All four of them ensured to dish off style goals, albeit in their own ways.

Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it super casual

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves her easy-breezy, casual and comfortable attires. Yet, the diva does not compromise on style as well. Tonight, she was seen dressed in a graphic white tee-shirt, which she paired with black trousers. She kept her hair open and applied minimal makeup. She also carried a handbag with her.

On the other hand, Karisma was seen donning a black maxi dress with a tie-up detailing at the front. She tied her hair in a half ponytail, and wore a bright pink lipstick as well. The Kapoor sisters posed in front of the shutterbugs as they clicked them from a distance.

Coming to Karan Johar, the filmmaker opted for a baggy black hoodie with the image of a banana on it. He styled it with a pair of loose trousers. Natasha Poonawala kept it glamorous with her gold-toned dress and jacket. They too obliged the media with photos.

Talking about the work front, Karisma’s last project was ALTBalaji's web series 'Mentalhood'. She will soon star in Abhinay Deo's Brown. Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. She now has Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the Devotion of Suspect X, a murder thriller with Hansal Mehta, and a film with Rhea Kapoor. KJo, on the other hand, is making his directorial comeback after 5 years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the leads. Meanwhile, his talk show Koffee With Karan 7 continues to make headlines.

