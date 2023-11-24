Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra pose for selfies; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her sister Karisma Kapoor, and filmmaker Karan Johar, share a strong and special bond. The Kapoor sisters are regularly seen sharing rides to parties and events, and KJo and Manish Malhotra also have a great time with them on various occasions. Last night the trio was at Manish Malhotra’s house and today a while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to re-share a picture with her “friends forever.”

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar pose with Manish Malhotra for a selfie

Frequently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, visit each other and spend time together. Filmmaker Karan Johar shares a close bond with them as well. Last night the three of them had a great time at Manish Mallhotra’s home and now Kareena has re-shared a selfie posted by Manish Malhotra on his Instagram story which he had captioned, “At home last night all of us posing #friendsforever #karanjohar #therealkarismakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan.”

Resharing the story, Kareena captioned, “Comfort and love.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

In 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan entered the digital realm, making her debut on OTT with Jaane Jaan, where she starred alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Not just an actor, but also a producer, she has wrapped up filming for The Buckingham Murders. Looking ahead, she has projects like The Crew and Singham Again on her plate, both anticipated to hit screens in 2024.

About Singham Again

The Singham series started in 2011 with Ajay Devgn playing the role of Bajirao Singham. He continued to impress the audience with Singham Returns in 2014, where he was joined by actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Before the release of Singham Again, the filmmakers revealed the interesting appearances of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Ajay Devgn's look was unveiled later.

A recent report from Pinkvilla provided some insights into the project, sharing details about its writing team. Specifically, the script for the Rohit Shetty-directed film has been crafted by Shantanu Srivastava, Kshitij Patwardhan, Yunus Sajawal, Milap Zaveri, Abhijeet Khuman, Sandeep, and Anusha.

According to the report, Rohit Shetty and his team of writers dedicated 18 months to developing the script for Singham Again.

