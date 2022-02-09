Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor & others remember Rajiv Kapoor on his 1st death anniversary in THROWBACK pics

Kapoor family is one of the most loved families of Bollywood. Most of the members of the Kapoor family were in the glamour industry and have entertained audiences for most of their lives. One of the most loved Kapoor’s from the older generation was Rajiv Kapoor, who is no more amongst us but his memories continue to be etched in the hearts of his fans and also his family members. Today on his first death anniversary, his family members like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her hubby Bharat Sahni took to their Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of the late actor.