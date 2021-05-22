Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor remember their grandparents Raj Kapoor & Krishna Raj Kapoor with throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all hearts as her sister Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of their grandparents.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been quite active on social media and the ladies don’t leave a chance to leave their fans intrigued with their Instagram posts. Amid this, the Kapoor sisters recently took the social media by a storm as they shared a heartfelt post for their grandparents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor on Instagram as they remembered them with a beautiful picture. Taking to her Instagram story, Karisma shared a beautiful throwback picture of her grandparents.

It was a monochrome picture, wherein Raj Kapoor was seen dressed in a suit and was holding a garland and a book. On the other hand, Krishna Raj Kapoor looked stunning in her light coloured saree as she walked beside her husband. Sharing this beautiful picture, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actress wrote, “Dada Dadi” along with a heart emoticon. Needless to say, this pic did bring back a thousand memories for the Kapoor daughter and made them nostalgic. Experiencing similar emotions, the Begum of Pataudi re-shared the post in her Instagram story and dropped hearts for this iconic picture.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s post for her grandparents here:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently became of mother of a baby boy again, is enjoying her time with both her sons and her sister Karisma is the frequent visitor at her residence. Talking about the work front, Bebo will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

