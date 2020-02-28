Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Aadar dancing at Armaan’s reception is squad goals; WATCH

After the star-studded wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, a video has surfaced on social media from one of the functions where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain dance their hearts out with the adorable couple. Check it out.

A few weeks back, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot and hosted a lavish wedding celebration that was graced by the who’s who of Bollywood. At one of the functions, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, got together with adorable duo Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain to dance it out for the bride and groom, Armaan and Anissa. While snippets and videos from the wedding have been doing rounds for past few weeks, designer Manish Malhotra shared a new and unseen video on Friday.

While the stunning performances at the various functions were shared on social media, the new video is where we get to see Tara and Aadar grooving with the Kapoor sisters, Karan and the Armaan and Anissa. Taking the stage at first, we get to see Kareena, Karisma matching steps with Karan and rumoured couple Aadar and Tara on Badri Ki Dulhania which was tweaked as ‘Armaan Ki Dulhania’ for the sangeet. While the others were dancing, Armaan and Anissa too joined in.

(Also Read: Armaan Jain Wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and guests gorged on these decadent desserts)

The entire squad danced their hearts out on Badri Ki Dulhania song and left everyone in awe of their fun. The outfits for Kareena, Karisma, the bride and groom along with others were designed by Manish for the wedding functions. Seeing the entire clan dancing and cheering on the newly hitched couple, we couldn’t stop wishing that the wedding season would return. Also, Aadar and Tara looked adorable as they took the stage together. A while back, several videos from the sangeet, wedding and reception had surfaced online which left everyone in awe of the star-studded wedding. From to to , and others, all had graced the reception function of Armaan and Anissa.

Check out the video:

Credits :Instagram

