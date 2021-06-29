Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika & Amrita’s lunch date with Manish Malhotra is all about happy faces; See Pics

Manish Malhotra took to social media to give a glimpse of his get together with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora and the pics are grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

As the COVID 19 norms have been relaxed in Maharashtra, things have started getting back to normal. Not just that people have started stepping out along with following the COVID 19 protocols, the celebs are also being papped as they go out and about in the city. In fact, several celeb reunions are also taking place in the city. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang, including Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora, made the headlines as they were papped at Manish Malhotra’s residence today.

The girl gang had gathered at the ace designer’s house for a lunch date and it turned out to be a fun affair. Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his happy moments with the actresses. In the pics, while Karisma Kareena and Amrita opted for a black outfit, Malaika made a statement in her red tracksuit which she had paired with a pair of grey sneakers as they posed with Manish. Sharing the pics, the renowned fashion designer wrote, “#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial #funtimes #memorable #moments #love.”

Meanwhile, Malaika had made the headlines today as she shared the news of getting her second dose of COVID 19 vaccine. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl shared pics of herself from the vaccination centre and expressed her gratitude towards the frontline workers for their selfless services. She also encouraged the fans to get vaccinated as and when possible Malaika wrote, “Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there.”

