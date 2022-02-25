Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Malaika turn the heat up at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party for Farhan-Shibani; PICS

The most popular girl gang in B’Town, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora ,and Amrita Arora just arrived at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party for Farhan and Shibani. Ritesh, who is Farhan’s close friend and partner at his production house Excel Entertainment is hosting a party for newlyweds Farhan and Shibani. A few moments back, the couple made a stylish appearance in stunning outfits at Sidhwani’s residence in Khar, Mumbai. And now, Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, and Amrita raised the temperature as they arrived at the celebrations.

Take a look: