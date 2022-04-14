Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Riddhima & Nitisha Nanda look regal as they pose for a PIC at Ranbir-Alia's wedding

After dating for five long years, the sweetest couple of Bollywood- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married today. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members at the actor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. The inside wedding photos are all over the Internet as the Kapoors welcomed their bahu, Alia.

Speaking of which, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a sweet photo with her cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Nitasha Nanda who also attended the wedding. The Kapoor sisters looked regal in the picture as they strike a pose. While sharing the post, Riddhima wrote, “Sister, #bhaikishaadi.” As soon as she shared the photo, fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section.

Take a look:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor too shared a photo from inside the wedding venue, featuring her father Randhir Kapoor and newlywed Ranbir Kapoor. The groom can be seen smiling with his uncle in the adorable photograph. While sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Papa and brother. Pure Happiness."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to commemorate her and Ranbir's special day by sharing romantic wedding snaps of the couple with a caption that won millions and millions of hearts. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress' caption read.

