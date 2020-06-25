Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif or Disha Patani; Which Bollywood diva's fitness regime inspires you the most?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif are among the fittest actresses in the Bollywood film industry. Do let us know in the comments section whose fitness regime among the three divas inspires you the most.

Bollywood actresses are known for not only their stellar performances in movies but also because of their utter beauty, style, and most importantly, fitness. Most of the time, we get to spot them stepping out for their workout sessions. And of course, it is inspiring to see them putting their best foot forward in maintaining their physique and remaining healthy. Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and are some of the actresses who never miss out on their workout sessions.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress has maintained her physique right from the beginning. We all remember how the stunning beauty worked hard and got back in shape within a few months after the birth of Taimur Ali Khan. The same goes for Katrina Kaif who is considered one of the fittest actresses of the Bollywood film industry in current times. The actress often gives a glimpse of her workout sessions on social media too.

Disha Patani, on the other hand, is no less than the other two Bollywood divas in this regard. The actress often shows off her toned abs in the pictures which she posts on social media. Needless to say, these three actresses definitely dole out major fitness inspiration for everyone out there. However, we would also like to know your opinion about the same. The fitness regime of which actress among the three of them inspires you the most? Do let us know about the same in the comments section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

