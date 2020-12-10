Kareena Kapoor Khan on 2nd baby's name: After Taimur's name controversy, both Saif & me haven't thought of it

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child after Taimur Ali Khan. Amid this, recently Kareena spoke about naming her second child and revealed what she and Saif have thought about it.

Actors and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to welcome their second child after Taimur Ali Khan as the Laal Singh Chaddha star is expecting. A few months back, the announcement came from the Pataudi clan and an excited Saif revealed that he is looking forward to the addition to their family. Amid this, Kareena spoke about her second baby's name on her show, What Women Want with Neha Dhupia. During the chat, when Neha asked her if any friends and family have suggested any baby names for their second child, Kareena revealed the truth about it.

During the show, Kareena shared that she and Saif have not even reached the thought of deciding the second baby's name as they still remember the controversy around Taimur's name back in the day. She revealed that they've decided to leave it at the last minute and then come up with a surprise. To recall, when their first child was named Taimur, a controversy erupted on social media as his name was similar to that of an invader. Several trolls spoke up against it on social media. Saif and Kareena even had to speak about it and clarify that Taimur was given an ancient Persian name which in reality meant Iron.

After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like going to leave it last minute and then like spring a surprise. Kareena Kapoor Khan

On the second baby's name, Kareena said, "Honestly, I am telling you this, that after the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like going to leave it last minute and then like spring a surprise." Further, when Neha suggested that they should do a poll and according to a ranking pick a name, Kareena said, "Oh God! I don't even want to go down that road. I'm going to tackle this like right at the end."

Watch Kareena and Neha's chat about baby and motherhood:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently came back with Saif and Taimur after her Himachal holiday. She spent time with Saif and Taimur in Dharamshala and Palampur where she and her son indulged in pottery, nature walk, chocolate making and more. The photos from their trip have been going viral on social media. On the work front, Kareena will be seen with in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will be released on Christmas 2021.

