Kareena Kapoor Khan & Aamir Khan spotted in their SECOND look of the day from Laal Singh Chaddha shoot; PICS

It looks like Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are having quite a busy Sunday today as both the stars are spotted in the city shooting for their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Both of them are shooting since morning and were papped in a different avatar then. But now, Aamir and Kareena are spotted in their second look of the day as the actress is wearing a hospital gown and Mr perfectionist can be seen in his original long-bearded Laal Singh Chaddha look.

In the recent pictures that have come in, Kareena can be seen wearing a light blue coloured plain loose hospital gown over white pants. She has tied a ponytail and covered her face with a mask. She even waved at the paps as she was being captured in their lenses. She had her entire team surrounding her as she can be seen making her way towards her vanity van. on the other hand was spotted wearing khaki-coloured trousers and a grey sweater over a white shirt and a baby pink turban. He sported a long beard and moustache. Aamir seemed to be in a serious mood as he walked with his entire team towards his van. It indeed is a great day for the paps as they captured two different looks of both the stars.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the popular Hollywood movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Aamir Khan is playing the lead role and Kareena will be seen as his love interest.

Recently, the entire team of Laal Singh Chaddha had travelled all the way to Ladakh to shoot some major portions of the film. South star Naga Chaitanya, who would be seen in a pivotal role alongside Aamir too was present there and several pictures of the actors have surfaced on the internet.

