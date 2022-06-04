Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the street style look in tank top & baggy pants as she is spotted in the city; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to make a statement with her looks. In the recent past, the Jab We Met actress has been serving one glam look after the other. However, today, the actress decided to give her glam looks a break and chose a rather chic casual look on Saturday morning. Earlier today, Kareena was spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out of her residence looking comfy yet trendy.

In the photos, we can see the actress in her sartorial best. She donned a sleeveless top and teamed it up with blue distressed baggy denim jeans. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress left her hair open and rounded off her look with a pair of yellow framed black sunglasses. Kareena was also seen holding her coffee jar in her hand with her phone. The star also acknowledged the shutterbugs from a distance as she headed out.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's PICS:

Kareena also shared the photos on her Instagram stories and informed her fans and followers that she is headed for the shooting of The Devotion Of Suspect X. She captioned: "Walking onto the set of DSX." To note, the film will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The project is an adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's 2005 book of the same name. This marks her digital debut.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the Veere Di Wedding actress is basking in the glory of positive reviews for the trailer of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which will also feature Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled for release on 11 August 2022. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Next, will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star. Touted to be a thriller film. It is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

