Kareena Kapoor Khan is acing her ‘work from home’ look like a pro and we are loving it; Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood who has been ruling the industry for almost two decades. The diva has carved a niche for herself not only for her acting prowess, but her panache and style statement are also a thing in the industry. She did give the millennials a new style icon with Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. And while Bebo has come a long way in her career, her fashion statements are still a rage among her fans.

In fact, Kareena also makes sure to woo the fashion police with her style quotient. Interestingly, she has been keeping up with the trajectory of her fashion statements even during the ongoing lockdown period as well. Given the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in India, a majority of people has been working from home these days. Keeping up with the new trend, the Heroine shared her ‘working from the home’ look and she has been acing it like a pro. In the pic, the Pataudi Begum was seen wearing a light coloured shirt with white ripped jeans and long boots. She even completed her look with a cowgirl hat as she captioned the image as “Work from home they said...”

Talking about the work front, Kareena has some interesting movies in her kitty. The diva has been working on starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is expected to release on Christmas this year. Besides, she will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

