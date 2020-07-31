Kareena Kapoor Khan admiring herself in the mirror between a shot in a throwback PHOTO is every girl ever

A throwback photo of Kareena Kapoor from the sets of a shoot is going viral on the internet. The gorgeous star can be seen taking a moment to just look at herself in the mirror.

Among the popular names in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for not just her stellar acting performances but also for her style. Every time the star steps out in the city, she manages to leave everyone stunned. From her casual gym looks to her red carpet style, everything becomes the talk of the town and sets trends. With a huge fan following, Kareena is a style icon for many and her photos go viral on social media as soon as they drop.

Recently, a throwback photo of Kareena from one of her shoots is going viral where the star seems to be in awe of herself. In the throwback photo, Kareena is seen admiring herself in the mirror after getting all dolled up for a shoot. In between the shots, Kareena is caught in the frame candidly looking into the mirror and admiring herself. Clad in a baby pink flowy gown, with her hair left open, the Laal Singh Chaddha star looked gorgeous as ever.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena spent a lot of time with her son Taimur Ali Khan and . Often, she used to share their lockdown shenanigans on her social media account and it used to leave her fans in complete awe of the family. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha has been shot in several cities. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s throwback photo:

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mom as she poses while holding Taimur Ali Khan in a throwback PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×