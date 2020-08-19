Kareena Kapoor Khan adorably looking at son Taimur as he spends time colouring in an old photo is priceless

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be an extremely doting mom to her son Taimur Ali Khan. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of Kareena and Tim that will leave you in awe of the mother-son duo.

Among the adorable mother-son duos in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan always manage to light up the internet. Every time, this mother-son duo are seen together, their photos leave fans in awe. Amid the lockdown, Kareena has been making use of her Instagram account to share updates about how she, and Taimur have been spending time at home. From sharing Taimur's artwork to his shenanigans, Kareena has been leaving fans stunned with her adorable uploads.

And now, we stumbled upon a cute throwback photo of Kareena and Taimur that will make you smile. In an old photo, Taimur is seen sitting in his mother's lap as he spends time colouring. However, it's the cute expressions on his face that left everyone in awe. More so, the adorable way in which Kareena looked at Taimur as he continued to spend his time with his artwork is too cute to miss. The throwback photo gives us a sneak peek of the adorable bond between the mother and son.

The old photo of Kareena and Taimur went viral all over again and fans could not stop gushing over this cute mother-son duo. A few days back, when Kareena and Taimur stepped out in the city with their masks on, their photos were loved by fans.

Take a look at Kareena and Taimur's photo:

Recently, when Kareena and Saif officially announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family and that the gorgeous star is pregnant, fans of the duo rejoiced over the news. Just a few days ago, Kareena even held a small get together with close family and friends to celebrate Saif's 50th birthday. Photos and videos of Kareena and Saif from the get together went viral and in one boomerang, fans even got a glimpse of Kareena's baby bump. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film's shoot had been stalled due to Covid-19. However, recently, Aamir jetted off to Turkey to resume shooting. Now, Kareena too is waiting to resume work.

