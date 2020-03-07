Kareena Kapoor Khan on the airport look phenomenon: It is not a runway, I don't care how I am looking

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets talking about all the recent craze for airport looks and how she prefers to be comfortable. Read on to know what does she have to say.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is every bit of a diva and no one can deny the fact that the actress is quite the fashion icon as well. B-town keeps buzzing with her fashionable and trendy looks, and no one would deny the fact that she can even make basic track pants and t-shirt look cooler than it is. Time and again, Kareena has wowed us with her choices, be it parties, or events, and of course, the airport as well, but it looks like airport looks aren't something she cares a lot about.

Talking about airport look, not only does she question all this craze for it, but she is left wondering as to 'what is going on.' In a recent interview, the actress, got talking about it, and reveals how she does not care how she is looking and if someone wants to take her photo, they can take it, but she won't dress in high-end brands for it. She adds how it is just an airport and not a runway, which is why she just needs to be comfortable and how she feels it looks really silly to be overdressed and all.

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan: Taimur Ali Khan's pics to her fitness videos, 6 things to expect from star's Instagram)

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for her upcoming release, Angrezi Medium, and currently, she has been shooting on and off for Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring . She was last seen in Good Newwz, and the movie turned out to be quite a hit with the fans.

Read More