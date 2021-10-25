Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ali Fazal remember & pay tribute to late Friends star Gunther aka James Michael Tyler

Friends star James Michael Tyler fondly and popularly known as Gunther passed away at the age of 59 at his Los Angeles home. The tragic news left the Friends cast heartbroken as well as die-hard fans of the show. As per reports, Tyler passed away after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer that he was first diagnosed with in 2018.

"The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband. Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once, you made a friend for life," representative Toni Benson said in a statement to US media.

James Tyler aka Gunther was remembered fondly by Bollywood celebs as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to pay tribute as she shared a photo of Gunther and posted a heartbreak emoji. Meanwhile, actor Ali Fazal also mourned the loss of the beloved coffee shop manager on Friends as he wrote, "Rest in peace."

Jennifer Aniston also reminisced fond memories with her dear friend as she wrote, "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler."

