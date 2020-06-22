Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar limit comments on their Instagram posts amid nepotism debate

Well, it looks like the best thing to do amid the ongoing social media outrage was to keep away from all the negativity and that is what the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar have done.

Post the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot has been happening on social media. While everyone has been mourning the loss of the actor, a lot of the sadness has transpired into anger and that in turn has lead to netizens slamming celebrities for multiple reasons. There have been debates over how the outsiders are treated in Bollywood, the existence of nepotism, and a lot of other things for that matter. And well, , as well as , are two people who have received constant flak on social media.

And hence, as a result of all the slamming and trolls online, it looks like they have limited the comments on their Instagram accounts. Kareena Kapoor Khan too has joined the two in restricting the people who can comment on their posts. Amid everything that has been going on, someone who has also had our attention is the likes of Ahuja and for constantly standing up to trolls and talking out loud about online bullying.

In fact, in addition to everything that has been going on, the likes of Karan, Alia and a few others have also lost a lot of fans online because netizens do not approve of the privileges they have got and the entire power dynamics. Also drawing a lot of attention is actress , who has taken a strong stand post Sushant's death and has gone on to make multiple revelations about everything that goes into Bollywood for that matter.

ALSO READ: Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted to be a lawyer at one point of time in her childhood?

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×