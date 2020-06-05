Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor's PIC reminds us of times when social distancing was not a thing

The COVID-19 crisis has left us with no choice but to be under quarantine and oblige with lockdown rules. If you are missing your BFFs then you should have a look at the throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from a party.

There are times when Bollywood celebs organize or attend lavish parties thereby catching the attention of onlookers, and of course media. Be it a birthday bash or be it a housewarming party, these celebs make sure that they enjoy their fullest. In the awake of the Coronavirus crisis when every outside activity has been put to a halt and social distancing is maintained, we surely miss the good old times when hanging out with fans and partying was a thing, right?

So if you are missing such a get together then you should definitely have a look at a rare throwback picture of three of the most popular Bollywood stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and . They are seen sitting together at some party and striking some goofy poses while looking at the camera. Well, needless to say, Kareena and Arjun grab our attention here the most as they make hilarious pout faces while Alia looks on with a smile.

The three stars are seen dressed in their traditional best and surely dole out some major fashion inspiration here. Talking about Arjun Kapoor, the Panipat actor is seen wearing an all-black sherwani while in which he looks suave and dapper. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is clad in an ivory-gold outfit teamed up with a matching dupatta. She teams it up with a matching necklace and earrings while tying up her hair into a neat bun. Her peach makeup look and red lip colour further add weightage here. Meanwhile, Alia looks pretty as well as she flaunts a stunning green traditional outfit. The actress looks undeniable ravishing in this picture while she poses with the other two stars.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Talking about their careers in Bollywood, the three of them have worked in movies together. Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor were seen together in the movie 2 States that was a huge hit. Alia has also teamed up with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Udta Punjab co-starring and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. On the other hand, Kareena and Arjun have worked together in the movie Ki & Ka. Needless to say, we would love to see these jodis together on the silver screen once again. Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt which has been backed by helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. He will team up with once again for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Arjun has one more movie lined up in which he will be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh. It has been directed by Kaashvie Nair.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she was last seen in the movie Good Newwz co-starring , Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. She will collaborate with next for Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be an official remake of the 1994 movie Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. Kareena will also team up with for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the movie Kalank which released in 2019. She will be working with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time in Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. She will then be seen in the biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Her first look from the movie has already been unveiled by the makers much to the excitement of fans. Alia will team up with Amitabh Bachchan, , and Nagarjuna Akkineni for Brahmastra which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. She will make her debut in the South film industry with RRR co-starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

(ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone; Take a look at actors post workout PHOTOS)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×