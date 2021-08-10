Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar; Here’s where your favourite stars love to travel

Is there anyone who doesn’t like to travel? Well, we are sure that there will hardly be anyone who would say that they do not like visiting new places. Most of us have a favourite holiday destination which we would love to revisit whenever we get a chance. Similarly, our Bollywood celebs also have a go-to place that always comes on their top priority list whenever they have time between their hectic schedules. Travelling to these destinations not only helps them unwind from the stress but also rejuvenates them. But do you know what the favourite travel destination of Bollywood celebs are?

Akshay Kumar is always on a tight schedule, but that doesn’t mean he won’t spend quality time with his family. He always manages to take a break in between his film shoot and travels to one of his favourite holiday destinations. Reportedly, Cape Town is where his heart is, and he often visits there with his family whenever he finds time. In fact, once, he had even shared a picture with his house help’s son there.

Boys & girls,meet Valentino,my house help's son here in Cape Town. Everyone's favourite in the house,he's blessed with an infectious spiritpic.twitter.com/5cietThAO2 — (@akshaykumar) December 30, 2016

Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses in Bollywood currently, and there are so many places that the young star has travelled for work. But, the diva also loves to travel with her friends and family, and one of her most favourite travel destinations is London. In an interview with Vogue, Alia confessed, “I am a bit repetitive in nature, so no matter how much I say I want to travel, I will land up going only to London.”

For many years now, Shah Rukh Khan has taken an annual summer break and travelled to London with his family. Reportedly, SRK even owns a house in London, proving how much the star is in love with the city. Even his son Aryan and daughter Suhana were studying there, and the actor often visited the place. Expressing his love for the city, SRK was quoted as saying, “It’s so nice to be in London. My favourite place and my favourite city in all ways and things that I like, including releasing the movie.”

And before the award a guided tour to areas where not many are allowed. Had to do the pose...Srkbhai & BigBen. pic.twitter.com/l6wT6BFj8K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 4, 2014

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The stunning Swiss landscape, showcased in so many Bollywood films, captured Kareena Kapoor Khan’s heart long ago. Switzerland is where she loves to spend her me-time, falling in love with the snow-clad peaks on every visit. The actress has shared a couple of pictures on her social media from Gstaad, and with her caption, it is evident that her heart lies there.

Karan Johar is not a fan of quiet places and his favourite travel destination is New York. The hustle of this city brings out the best in him. Besides being his favourite holiday destination, NYC also happens to be the place where KJo writes most of his film scripts. Now that’s how you make the most of work and leisure.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa gets love from Anushka Sharma, Shibani Dandekar