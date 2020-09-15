Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir & others join Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for her birthday celebration
Its celebration time at the Kapoor house as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turns a year older on 15th September. Fans and well-wishers have already showered wishes on the fashion designer since midnight. Most importantly, her husband, Bharat Sahni, has shared some adorable throwback pictures on social media to mark the special occasion. A little while back, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and others prepared a special video for Riddhima in which they danced their hearts out and wished her.
And now, she has also given a better glimpse of those people who were present during the celebration. Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who proudly flaunts her baby bump as she poses for a picture along with others. She is accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor who looks resplendent as usual. Well, of course, Ranbir’s ladylove Alia Bhatt is also present along with the others that can be seen in the picture.
Meanwhile, check out a collage of pictures below & photos shared by paparazzi:
More photos of Kareena celebrating Ridhima's birthday pic.twitter.com/igBmx55gKL
— Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) September 15, 2020
Despite belonging to a family of actors, Riddhima didn’t adhere to acting and instead shifted her focus on other fields. She has also been a constant support to her mom Neetu Kapoor after the demise of Rishi Kapoor. She had also revealed in her earlier interviews that her family never pushed her into following the similar footsteps as them. Riddhima also mentioned about her inclination towards the creative side in the same interview.
Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & dance together & plan a surprise for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her birthday; WATCH
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Waw. My dad pasted away a yr ago and even though life carrys on i havent been able to party and how long ago did Rashi pass away...... so called bollywood families.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Drug party
Anonymous 1 day ago
What is that boy called Alia doing there ??
Anonymous 1 day ago
Kareena aunty brought her silly pout with her.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ranbir looks really bad hope he is well.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Remember how Aishu aunty was all dolled up for her father's furenal ??
Anonymous 1 day ago
Drug party.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Alia is too much of a bahu already. Doesn’t suit her dumb self.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bully Kapoor khandhaan....back-stabbing outsiders and partying inside.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Alia is really a loyal-cutie for her age....She needs to stick close to those Kapoor girls. Katrina was too STUCK-UP....I really like that little Bhatt girl.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Alia is nice and supportive of RK, No need bring down Katrina. Things did not work out between them. No one is at fault
Anonymous 2 days ago
Looks like kareena is happy on sara going to jail..she is partying!
Anonymous 2 days ago
How can any daughter party when father died few months back ? These bullywood people are heartless , emotionless , ruthless .
Anonymous 2 days ago
Remember Janhvi Kapoor celebrated bday 10 days after Sridevi passed away. Then Rishi sir passed away 4 months back. No need to judge Riddhima.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Remember Janhvi Kapoor celebrated bday 10 days after Sridevi passed away. Then Rishi sir passed away 4 months back. No need to judge Riddhima.
Anonymous 2 days ago
They must be watching sadak 2 coz they can't get stoned up now
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thank goodness it’s dark - hides the Botox overload.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Mahesh ki Uglia beti: sadak 2 ko toh ukhaad liya, aage dekhte jaiyo aur kya kya ukhadtein hain!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Oh gosh, Alia looks like a maid in the house.. with the Kapoors
Anonymous 2 days ago
Riddhima with her permanent frozen look and expression in every single pic
Anonymous 2 days ago
kareena looks somber ! no wine no fun i guess
Anonymous 2 days ago
Alia’s face is drooping. No one should have such a long face at such a young age.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Bollywood wants to incestuously marry within itself in a metaphoric way. The entire Bollywood functions this way. Kareena Broke up with shahid and married saif who was married to Amrita. Ranbir broke up with deepika Katrina and the Pakistani actress and us dating alia who may have dated Siddharth who now seems to be dating Kiara. Karisma Broke up with abhiskek who married aishwarya who broke up with Vivek and salman after which salman dated Katrina who dated ranbir but ranbir is now with alia.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Amrita Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
He wasn’t with Amrita when he got with Kareena. There was that Italian lady he dated after divorcing Amrita and before dating Kareena.
Anonymous 2 days ago
What has Amrita got to do with Kareena. She is her best friend, that is all.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hire a lawyer and save your drug addict stepdaughter
Anonymous 2 days ago
legal elsewhere, not India
Anonymous 2 days ago
There is no evidence Sara smoked anything other than Rheas statement. Even if she did. It must have been marijuana which is legal in most countries
Anonymous 2 days ago
Riddhima & Ranbir have been available for each other for Neetu.......It's really really encouraging to see with this stupid PANDEMIC
Anonymous 2 days ago
bipolar patients
Anonymous 2 days ago
all parveen babi of the future
Anonymous 2 days ago
DISGUSTING people
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sara is going to jail. NCB has confirmed Sara’s name and Kareena is doing party.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Alia’s botox cheeks look horrible.