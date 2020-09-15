Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir & others join Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for her birthday celebration

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turns a year older today and celebrations have already begun at her residence. Check out the exclusive pictures.

Its celebration time at the Kapoor house as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turns a year older on 15th September. Fans and well-wishers have already showered wishes on the fashion designer since midnight. Most importantly, her husband, Bharat Sahni, has shared some adorable throwback pictures on social media to mark the special occasion. A little while back, , , , Manish Malhotra, and others prepared a special video for Riddhima in which they danced their hearts out and wished her.

And now, she has also given a better glimpse of those people who were present during the celebration. Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who proudly flaunts her baby bump as she poses for a picture along with others. She is accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor who looks resplendent as usual. Well, of course, Ranbir’s ladylove Alia Bhatt is also present along with the others that can be seen in the picture.

Meanwhile, check out a collage of pictures below & photos shared by paparazzi:

More photos of Kareena celebrating Ridhima's birthday pic.twitter.com/igBmx55gKL — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) September 15, 2020

Despite belonging to a family of actors, Riddhima didn’t adhere to acting and instead shifted her focus on other fields. She has also been a constant support to her mom Neetu Kapoor after the demise of . She had also revealed in her earlier interviews that her family never pushed her into following the similar footsteps as them. Riddhima also mentioned about her inclination towards the creative side in the same interview.

