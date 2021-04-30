Kareena Kapoor Khan is all heart for Rishi Kapoor as she remembers him with a PHOTO on his death anniversary

On Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary, fans are pouring in tributes for the late legend. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has shared a throwback photo of her uncle as she kept him in her thoughts.

A year ago, on the very same date as today, left for his heavenly abode and left everyone in mourning. Today, on his first death anniversary, his fans, friends and family members have been remembering him in their thoughts. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has shared a special photo of her 'Chintu uncle' on her social media handle as she remembered him on his first death anniversary. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has been spending time at home amid the pandemic and has been active on social media.

On her uncle Rishi's death anniversary, Kareena shared a throwback photo that featured the late actor in a much younger avatar. Reminiscing about the legendary actor, Kareena shared the photo on her Instagram story along with a heart emoticon. With it, she joined , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other family members in offering a tribute to the legendary star of Hindi cinema. While she did not write anything, the photo of a smiling Rishi Kapoor was enough to make fans emotional on his death anniversary.

Take a look at Kareena's post:

Neetu also shared a heartfelt note on her husband's death anniversary. She had shared how the entire family misses him every day and that he is an important part of their existence. Riddhima and Bharat Sahni also shared several priceless throwback photos to remember their dad. Rishi Kapoor's demise last year had shocked everyone and many stars from Bollywood had paid their last respects to the legendary actor on social media. Today, tributes continue to pour in for the star as cine buffs recall his contribution to Hindi cinema.

