Kareena Kapoor Khan is all hearts for THIS adorable baby snap of son Taimur clicked by aunt Saba Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan share a strong bond and it is evident in their social media posts. Saba, who is an avid social media user, often shares family photos from their home or pictures clicked by her. New and old, all pictures of the Pataudi and extended family hold a special place. On Tuesday, Saba shared an adorable photo of Kareena and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan which left the actress lovestruck for her little one.

In the picture, a baby Taimur can be seen sitting on a sofa and straight up looking into Saba's camera. His light eyes, chubby cheeks and long hair are the highlight of this photo. Sharing the picture, Saba wrote, "My Jaaaaaaan!! Tim. Dressed in blue shirt gifted by buajaan.. that's me! I love spoiling the kids! And I love seeing them dressed in it more! #purelove #nephew #taimuralikhan #tim #loveyou #alwaysandforever #staysafe #wednesdaymood #wednesdayfun #justso #saifalikhanpataudi #bebo Copyright: ME. PLEASE TAG If used."

The photo turned out to be a pleasant surprise for Kareena as the actress reposted it on her Instagram Story and dropped several hearts. Check out Kareena and Saba's post below:

While Taimur is very much under the spotlight, Kareena and Saif have not yet fully disclosed their second son Jeh's identity. On Mother's Day this year, Kareena shared a photo of Taimur holding Jeh but made sure to not reveal his identity entirely.

