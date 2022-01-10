Kareena Kapoor Khan is all hearts for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's endearing pic; See her reaction

Btown's hottest couple at the moment is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who recently celebrated their one month wedding anniversary. The duo shared unseen photos with each other on their special day and well, celebs could not stop gushing over this much in love couple. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been rooting for them since they got married, didn't miss this chance too to send the newlyweds some love. Among the many stars who showered Vicky and Katrina with love, Kareena's comment certainly grabbed all the attention.

Taking to Katrina's post, Kareena dropped a heart emoticon as she sent her good wishes to the couple celebrating their one month wedding anniversary. She also wrote, "Bless you both" in the comment section and wished them well. Katrina had shared a lovely selfie with hubby Vicky as they embraced each other on their one month wedding anniversary. She shared the happy photo and left fans gushing. Not just this, Vicky also shared a fun photo from their wedding ceremonies and it received a lot of love.

Have a look:

This isn't the first time that Kareena has showered Katrina and Vicky with love. Back in December, when Katrina announced her wedding with Vicky with gorgeous photos, Kareena was the first one to cheer for their union. She had commented back then too on their photos and sent love to the couple.

Meanwhile, recently, Katrina was snapped at the airport as she headed out of the city. Reportedly, Katrina was supposed to shoot with Salman Khan for Tiger 3's last leg. However, the schedule may have been impacted due to the rise in COVID 19 cases in the capital.

