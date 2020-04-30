Kareena Kapoor Khan is all hearts as she shares video of Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan from Hum Tum

Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to share a video of Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan from Hum Tum and we are just as emotional. Check out the video here.2

Veteran actor left for heavenly abode today morning and this loss has left every one is an utter state of shock. Not just friends, family, and Bollywood, but the entire country is mourning his demise for it comes at a time when we already lost one legend, Irrfan Khan. Everyone in Bollywood, including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and many others who are grieving his loss. Earlier in the evening, Kareena shared a photo of 'Chintu uncle' with her father Randhir Kapoor and wrote 'The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle'

And now, Kareena went on to share a video where and Rishi Kapoor are sharing the screen space together in Hum Tum during the song 'Main Shayar Toh Nahin.' The actress posted a heart emoji along with the video and we can only imagine how emotional she must be for these are testing times for the family and everyone else who has ever known him closely.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's video on Instagram with Saif Ali Khan and Rishi Kapoor

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Demise: Kareena Kapoor Khan remembers ‘Chintu uncle’ with an unseen pic: The best boys I know

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he was in New York for a better part of 2019 for his treatment. The actor wasn't completely cured and while he was in remission post his return to India almost a year, yesterday, the actor was moved to the ICU.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×