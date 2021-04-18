Kareena Kapoor Khan is all motivated to shed the pregnancy weight; Says ‘Lockdown doesn’t mean giving up’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an inspiration, is unstoppable as she continues with her fitness journey. She has shared a picture of how she burned calories from walking.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently an inspiration for new mommies. The way the actress has broken all stereotypes associated with pregnancy is being appreciated a lot. She resumed her work just a month after delivering her second son and shocked fans. The Jab We Met actress has never been much tensed about her weight. She has encouraged others from her fitness journey and this time also Kareena has been doing the same. The Three Idiots actress has already started her journey to get back to her earlier physique.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of a wristwatch showing her calories which she burnt out today. In the watch, the total steps is 5,605 and the distance covered is 5.11 km. It looks like the actress is very eager to return to her old figure. Her caption also says the same ‘Lockdown doesn’t mean giving up’. The Maharashtra government had announced 15 days Janta curfew owing to the Coronavirus cases. Already many celebrities have traveled to other places amid the lockdown.

Kareena and had welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. The couple had not revealed the baby's name or face on social media. However, recently she had shared the first photo but covered his face with an emoji.

She is very much active on social media and always shares pictures of Saif and Taimur. The actress will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will release on Christmas 2021.

